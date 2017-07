¿Canelo-Golovkin o Mayweather-McGregor? ¿Cuál eliges?

Frank Franklin II / AP

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor, of Ireland, pause for photos during a news conference at Barclays Center Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor, of Ireland, pause for photos during a news conference at Barclays Center Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II / AP)