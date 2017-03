Puig intenta recuperar su puesto con los Dodgers

MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers

Rick Scuteri / USA Today Sports

Mar 8, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) stretches before a spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Maryvale Baseball Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports ** Usable by SD ONLY **

Mar 8, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) stretches before a spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Maryvale Baseball Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports ** Usable by SD ONLY ** (Rick Scuteri / USA Today Sports)