Coach venezolano de Gigantes, hospitalizado tras pelotazo

San Francisco Giants v Oakland Athletics

Norm Hall / Getty Images

MESA, AZ - MARCH 03: First base coach Jose Alguacil #17 of the San Francisco Giants makes a play on a bouncing foul ball during the first inning of a spring training game against the Oakland Athletics at HoHoKam Stadium on March 3, 2017 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

MESA, AZ - MARCH 03: First base coach Jose Alguacil #17 of the San Francisco Giants makes a play on a bouncing foul ball during the first inning of a spring training game against the Oakland Athletics at HoHoKam Stadium on March 3, 2017 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (Norm Hall / Getty Images)