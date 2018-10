EN VIVO: Yankees vs Red Sox en el Juego 3 de la Serie Divisional de la Liga Americana

CJ GUNTHER / EFE

New York Yankees batter Gary Sanchez (L) celebrates with Aaron Judge (C) and Giancarlo Stanton (R) after hitting a three-run home run off Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Nunez in the top of the seventh inning of American League Division Series game two at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 06 October 2018. The Red Sox have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series and the winner will go on to face either the Cleveland Indians or the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.