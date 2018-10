EN VIVO: Dodgers vs Medias Rojas de Boston en el Juego 1 de la Serie Mundial

TANNEN MAURY / EFE

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (2-R) gets a hug by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (L) as the Los Angeles Dodgers Matt Kemp (C) and teammates celebrate after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series game seven between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 20 October 2018.