EN VIVO: Dodgers vs Cerveceros en el Juego 4 de la Serie de Campeonato de la Liga Nacional

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Max Muncy #13, Chase Utley #26, Clayton Kershaw #22, Ross Stripling and Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers look on from the dugout during the seventh inning of Game Three of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. The Brewers defeated the Dodgers 4-0.