Los fans dominicanos transforman el Marlins Park en un carnaval

World Baseball Classic - Pool C - Game 5 - Dominican Republic v Columbia

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 12: The Dominican Republic reacts to winning a Pool C game of the 2017 World Baseball Classic against Colombia at Miami Marlins Stadium on March 12, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 12: The Dominican Republic reacts to winning a Pool C game of the 2017 World Baseball Classic against Colombia at Miami Marlins Stadium on March 12, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)