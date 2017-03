Hawks adquieren al base español José Calderón

Jose Calderon;Harrison Barnes;Seth Curry

Ron Jenkins / AP

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jose Calderon (5) looks to pass as Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes, left, and Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry, right, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jose Calderon (5) looks to pass as Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes, left, and Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry, right, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) (Ron Jenkins / AP)