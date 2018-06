Magic Johnson se puso un plazo para atraer los mejores jugadores a Lakers hasta el próximo verano

Damian Dovarganes / AP

Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, smiles as he introduces new draft players, Moritz Wagner, originally from Germany, the 25th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, originally from Ukraine, at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif., Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Magic Johnson is betting his job on his free-agent recruiting skills for the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson says he will step down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations if he can't persuade an elite free agent to sign with his club within the next two summers.