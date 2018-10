Los Spurs de San Antonio retirarán la camiseta de Manu Ginobili

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP/Getty Images

In this file photo taken on November 18, 2016 Manu Ginobili looks to pass getting away from Jordan Clarkson of the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California during the NBA basketball matchup. - Argentina's Manu Ginobili will have his number 20 jersey retired by the NBA's San Antonio Spurs in a ceremony at a March 28 home game against Cleveland, the team announced on October 30, 2018. Ginobili won four NBA titles in 16 NBA seasons with the Spurs with a career .721 win percentage, his 762-295 record the best in NBA history among players with at least 1,000 league appearances.