Deportes Básquetbol

Kobe Bryant y Lonzo Ball no tardaron para darle la bienvenida a los Lakers a LeBron James

By Contact Reporter

El exastro Kobe Bryant, y el guardia actual de los Lakers, Lonzo Ball no tardaron para felicitar al nuevo integrante del quinteto angelino, LeBron James, quien jugó cuatro años con Cleveland.

Este fue el mensaje de Ball al “King James” en Twitter.

Sigue a Jad en Twitter, Instagram y Facebook: @jadelreda

 

Copyright © 2018, Hoy Los Angeles
72°