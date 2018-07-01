Kobe Bryant y Lonzo Ball no tardaron para darle la bienvenida a los Lakers a LeBron James

El exastro Kobe Bryant, y el guardia actual de los Lakers, Lonzo Ball no tardaron para felicitar al nuevo integrante del quinteto angelino, LeBron James, quien jugó cuatro años con Cleveland.
Welcome to the family @KingJames #lakers4life #striveforgreatness @JeanieBuss @MagicJohnson and RP well done!!!— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) July 2, 2018
Este fue el mensaje de Ball al “King James” en Twitter.
Y’all really thought he was gonna pass up the greatest city in the world... #TheKingIsHere— Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) July 2, 2018
