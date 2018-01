VIDEO: Blake Griffin dijo que Clippers estaba ‘donde teníamos que estar’ ante el incidente con Chris Paul y Rockets

Mark J. Terrill / AP

Los Angeles Clippers' Blake Griffin speaks to reporters after giving several kids new glasses at Lovelia P. Flournoy Elementary School, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in the Nickerson Gardens area of Los Angeles, where the Clippers announced a partnership with Vision to Learn and the Los Angeles Unified School District to provide students with eyeglasses. Over 600,000 students will benefit from the program.