Paul George anunció que quiere jugar con los Lakers, pero hay un “pequeño” problema…

John Raoux / AP

FILE - In this April 8, 2017, file photo, Indiana Pacers' Paul George gestures after making a 3-point basket against the Orlando Magic during an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. George is committed to playing for the Pacers next season. After that, it's anybody's guess. The four-time All-Star forward provided clarity on his short-term plan Thursday before playing in a charity softball game just a short walk away from the only NBA arena he's called home. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

