Barton y Murray aportan 22 y #Nuggets vapulean a #Lakers

David Nwaba, Nikola Jokic, Mason Plumlee

David Zalubowski / AP

Los Angeles Lakers guard David Nwaba, back, hangs on the rim after dunking the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, front left of Serbia, and center Mason Plumlee in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 13, 2017, in Denver. The Nuggets won 129-101. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

