UFC ya tiene una cerveza oficial

Jason Franson / AP

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, ILir Latifi, right, of Sweden, takes down Tyson Pedro, of Australia, during their mixed martial arts bout at UFC 215 in Edmonton, Alberta. Ultimate Fighting Championship has struck a multiyear deal with Modelo Especial that will make the Mexican import the official beer and malt beverage of the world's largest MMA company. Anheuser-Busch Cos. Inc. had held that title since 2008 and its Bud Light logo had frequently stamped the center of the octagon for UFC's biggest fights.