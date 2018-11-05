Conor McGregor a Floyd Mayweather Jr: ¿Quién es ese p*** a la par tuya?

Después de saber del anuncio de que Floyd Mayweather Jr. pelearía a finales de este año en Japón, Conor McGregor se burló en sus redes sociales del boxeador.
El irlandés hizo referencia a la vestimenta de Mayweather al preguntarle si era un traje de sauna lo que vestía. “¿Hace calor en Tokio o cuál es la historia aquí? El cambio climático no es broma”, dijo en su tuit McGregor”.
Is that a tracksuit or a sauna suit Floyd haha wtf. is it hot in Tokyo or what’s the story here? that climate change is no joke fuck me hahah— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 5, 2018
What in the fuck is going on here? Who’s this… https://t.co/N8rGQUCDIV
McGregor cerró sus comentarios al preguntarle a su rival de 2017 sobre quién estaba a la par suya.
“¿Qué pu7@$ sucede aquí? ¿Quién es el p$%^ que está a la par tuya?”.
View this post on Instagram
Is that a tracksuit or a sauna suit Floyd haha wtf. is it hot in Tokyo or what’s the story here? that climate change is no joke fuck me hahah What in the fuck is going on here? Who’s this little prick next to you ? That’s mad shit. Like something out of rush hour 5 or something. Chris tucker and Jackie fucking Chan back in this bitch. Fucking brilliant. Mad little bastard you are Floyd. Fair fucks to you mate. No lie. Fuck it.
Sigue a Jad en Twitter, Instagram y Facebook: @jadelreda
Copyright © 2018, Hoy Los Angeles