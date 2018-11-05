Deportes Artes marciales mixtas

Conor McGregor a Floyd Mayweather Jr: ¿Quién es ese p*** a la par tuya?

By Contact Reporter

Después de saber del anuncio de que Floyd Mayweather Jr. pelearía a finales de este año en Japón, Conor McGregor se burló en sus redes sociales del boxeador.

El irlandés hizo referencia a la vestimenta de Mayweather al preguntarle si era un traje de sauna lo que vestía. “¿Hace calor en Tokio o cuál es la historia aquí? El cambio climático no es broma”, dijo en su tuit McGregor”.

McGregor cerró sus comentarios al preguntarle a su rival de 2017 sobre quién estaba a la par suya.

“¿Qué pu7@$ sucede aquí? ¿Quién es el p$%^ que está a la par tuya?”.

Sigue a Jad en Twitter, Instagram y Facebook: @jadelreda

 

Copyright © 2018, Hoy Los Angeles
64°