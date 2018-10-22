Conor McGregor no da excusas pero sí explicaciones de por qué perdió contra Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dos semanas después de que Conor McGregor cayera en su regreso a las artes marciales mixtas ante el ruso Khabib Nurmagomedov en la velada de UFC 229 en el T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas, el irlandés tomó su tiempo para explicar en sus redes sociales la razón por la que perdió esa pelea.
El excampeón de peso ligero de UFC aceptó que su rival de esa noche ganó los dos primeros rounds y que cometió un “error crítico” en el último. Además que tampoco había mostrado respeto al no prepararse para enfrentarlo de pie.
McGregor describió varios movimientos cruciales que al final le costaron la pelea que “perdí de manera justa”.
‘Notorious’ terminó diciendo que si no hay la oportunidad de revancha contra Khabib, entonces “no hay problema, enfrentaré al que sigue en la línea”.
Thoughts on my last fight. Round 1. I believe from a sport standpoint, round 1 was his. Top position against the fence. Zero position advancement or damage inflicted. But top position. From a fight standpoint the first round is mine. Actual shots landed and a willingness to engage. Straight left early. Knee to the head on the low shot. Elbows in any and all tie up scenarios. Opponent just holding the legs against the fence for almost the entire round. Round 2 he is running away around the cage before being blessed with a right hand that changed the course of the round, and the fight. It was a nice shot. After the shot I bounced back up to engage instantly, but again he dipped under to disengage. That is the sport and it was a smart move that led to a dominant round, so no issue. Well played. If I stay switched on and give his stand up even a little more respect, that right hand never gets close and we are talking completely different now. I gave his upright fighting no respect in preparation. No specific stand up spars whatsoever. Attacking grapplers/wrestlers only. That won’t happen again. I also gave my attacking grappling no respect. To defense minded. Lessons. Listen to nobody but yourself on your skill set. You are the master of your own universe. I am the master of this. I must take my own advice. Round 3. After the worst round of my fighting career, I come back and win this round. Again walking forward, walking him down, and willing to engage. Round 4. My recovery was not where it could have been here. That is my fault. Although winning the early exchanges in 4, he dips under again and I end up in a bad position with over 3 on the clock. I work to regain position and end up upright, with my back to the fence. A stable position. Here however, I made a critical error of abandoning my over hook at this crucial time, exposing the back, and I end up beaten fair and square. What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure. I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line. It’s all me always, anyway. See you soon my fighting fans I love you all
